This election is anything but normal

(TOWNHALL) – Under normal circumstances, Republicans would be poised to lose Tuesday’s midterm elections by a landslide. History says dozens of seats in the House of Representatives flip in the first midterm of a new presidential administration. But history is a guide, not a rule. And current the circumstances of the country are anything but normal.

I’m not talking about President Donald Trump and his Twitter account, though that certainly is outside the usual. I’m talking about what it is the opposition party is offering and the idea that some people, perhaps enough to flip the House, might take it considering the current state of affairs.

After eight years of a Democratic Party-created stagnant economy, when we were told the “new normal” would be 2 percent growth and manufacturing jobs were going extinct, we’re experiencing actual growth in both.

The economy is growing, there are currently more job openings than people looking for work, and wages are increasing at the strongest clip in a decade. All of this, we were told, was impossible. Why on God’s green Earth would anyone consider returning to power the people responsible for a wet blanket economy?