(MSN) Thousands of people in California were under evacuation orders Friday morning because of rushing floodwaters and mudslides. Some areas were already digging out from the muck and debris.

Residents of the areas hardest hit by the deadly wildfires are the most at risk of having their homes destroyed.

CBS News correspondent Cater Evans said the city of Malibu got a solid day of rain, and more was still on the way in parts of California. That’s a big concern in the burn areas. In the mountains around Malibu, there’s nothing left on the hillsides to hold the dirt in place.