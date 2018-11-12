Tim Tebow to host new TV show

(VARIETY) — Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Now, Tebow is pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization.

In addition, Matt “Money” Smith, play-by-play announcer for the LA Charger, and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor will serve as commentators on “Million Dollar Mile.”