Time to disenfranchise Florida's Broward, Palm Beach counties

(TOWNHALL) – Many people I know enjoy watching movies multiple times: from ‘Gone With The Wind’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘Field of Dreams’ or ‘La La Land,’ if it comes on TV they’ll watch it. A harmless vice … time-wasting but no lasting damage,

However, across America – and around the globe – we are all facing the prospect of a rerun we don’t want to experience: yet another stupid, protracted, over-lawyered “election recount” drama in the state of Florida. Unlike watching ‘Batman Forever’ a few too many times, this rerun will “Make America UNgreat Again” by turning Florida and the USA into an international joke.

Three statewide contests – including Florida’s closely watched race for the U.S. Senate and the battle for Florida’s governor’s mansion – were thrown into official recounts on Saturday. Not because of any rampant fraud or malfeasance by voters or officials statewide. And not because of hacking or manipulation from foreign governments.

No. The reason we are again being forced to relive the nightmare and embarrassment first seen in the 2000 Bush/Gore “recount” (which took the U.S. Supreme court to resolve) and which in 2016 led to lawsuits over mishandling of ballots in a Congressional race is a familiar one: election “officials” in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Poster-child for the recurring incompetence in timely, accurate tabulation of ballots is – once again – Brenda Snipes, Broward supervisor of elections.