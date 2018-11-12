Top Facebook exec fired 'for supporting Trump'

Facebook, embattled in recent months because of its aggressive campaign to censor conservative speech and views, is being accused of firing a key executive after it was revealed that he contributed to a campaign that opposed Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

The Daily Mail reports that Oculus VR co-founder Palmer Luckey was “allegedly fired for supporting Trump,” a claim based on his $10,000 contribution to a group opposing Clinton.

The report said correspondence obtained by the Wall Street Journal documented his donation, and the subsequent attack campaign that saw him fired six months later.

“Facebook higher-ups including founder Mark Zuckerberg himself were said to have attempted to pressgang Luckey into publicly supporting libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson,” the report said.

The goal reportedly was to draw attention away from his donation, but when that failed, he was put on indefinite leave, then fired, the report said.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg claimed the departure had nothing to do with politics when he was being grilled before Congress, but his company has been found to have been shutting down the pages of conservative organizations, claiming they were hate groups.

The company, which also has been beleaguered by multiple security breaches exposing consumers’ private information, has faced multiple accusations, with evidence, of censoring conservative content.

While Zuckerberg has claimed his self-admitted leftist company didn’t let its politics affect its content, Republican lawmakers said this year that’s exactly what was going on.

President Donald Trump pointed out, “I mean the true interference in the last election was that – if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favor of Hillary Clinton.

“Maybe I did a better job because I’m good with the Twitter and I’m good at social media, but the truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton’s side, and if you look at what was going on with Facebook and with Google and all of it, they were very much on her side,” he said, the Mail reported.

Luckey founded Oculus in 2012 while still a teenager and two years later sold it to Facebook in a deal that involved $2 billion, and allowed him to stay on as the chief of the company.

The report said shortly after he was removed, Luckey, now 26, hired a lawyer who argued Facebook broke California law. The result was a settlement of some $100 million for Luckey, the report said.

Facebook issued a statement denying Luckey’s removal was for politics.

WND columnist Chuck Norris recently blasted Facebook’s actions in a case involving a triple amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfag.

The company abruptly deleted without warning or explanation his pages after he spent $300,000 on Facebook advertising.

Kolfage charged, “Facebook lied, they shut down my page because it was conservative, powerful, and the elections are in 2 weeks.”

“Facebook’s conservative free speech muffling trend is not new,” Norris wrote. “Back in April when Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) rightly confronted the CEO about Facebook’s conservative censorship and suppression: ‘Mr. Zuckerberg, I will say there are a great many Americans, who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship. There have been numerous instances with Facebook. In May of 2016, Gizmodo reported that Facebook had purposefully and routinely suppressed conservative stories from trending news, including stories about CPAC, including stories about Mitt Romney, including stories about the Lois Lerner IRS scandal, including stories about Glenn Beck. In addition to that, Facebook has initially shut down the ‘Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day’ page, has blocked a post of a Fox News reporter, has blocked over two dozen Catholic pages, and most recently, blocked Trump supporters Diamond and Silk’s page with 1.2 million Facebook followers, after determining their content and brand were, ‘unsafe to the community.’ To a great many Americans, that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias.'”

WND CEO Joseph Farah also has described the issue with Facebook, and other digital media giants.

“Anyone who hasn’t noticed the willingness – nay eagerness – of these companies to squash political dissent probably either approves of it or simply can’t comprehend their darkness, their evil, their hideous malevolence,” he wrote recently.

He pointed out Amazon as acquiesced to the largest government on earth to ban the sale of Bibles inside China … at the same time one of the highest-ranking leaders of the Democratic Party “is lobbying Amazon to ban the sale of other books in the U.S. – so-called ‘hate speech’ as defined by the extremist Trump-haters at the Southern Poverty Law Center?”

Further, he said, “Google and Facebook know more about you than you yourself may know about you – and worse, they are experts at monetizing your data while manipulating your thinking and behavior without you having the slightest inkling.”