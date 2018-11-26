Touchdown! NASA Mars explorer lands safely

(FOX) — NASA’s announced that its Mars InSight lander landed successfully on the surface of the Red Planet, ending a journey that lasted nearly six months and more than 300 million miles.

The InSight lander entered Mars’ atmosphere just shortly after 2:40 p.m. EST on Monday and touched the surface at approximately 2:54 p.m. EST. The last part of the journey was the most harrowing, with NASA calling it “seven minutes of terror” due to the agency’s inability to control the landing of the spacecraft, which cost $828 million. Scientists determined that no additional changes were needed to the algorithm that will guide the spacecraft to the Martian surface.

As the InSight lander descended, it was hit with extreme temperatures, speeds and forces. In an attempt to prevent any damage to the craft, NASA chose a “vanilla ice cream” landing site, the Elysium Planitia, which is flat and featureless.