Tough priests, tough law

While the United States is caught up in the turmoil of the mid-term elections this week, there are other things happening, and one of them has to do with the ongoing scandals facing the Catholic Church clergy.

For religious Catholics, the scandals have been – and are – more than disheartening. The very clergy they have believed and depended upon to provide the guidance for morality for themselves and their families, have been swept up in accusations and proof that too many of them have not only broken their religious vows, but indeed have broken the laws of this country dealing with morals violations.

How could this have happened? Why wasn’t something done about it sooner than now? How high into the Church does the rot extend, and what can – or will – be done about it before the Church itself is further destroyed?

If you, or any Catholic, are waiting for a response from the Vatican in Rome, I would not suggest you hold your breath. For all the scandalous headlines that have emerged, there has not really been any definitive word or reprimand from Pope Francis.

Gee, wouldn’t you think that the top guy would have some concerns about how his people have been acting over the last few decades?

Wouldn’t you think that there would be some overt concern about how the scandalous headlines of sexual abuse of seminarians and lay people by priests are affecting average Catholics and their attitudes toward the Church?

I would, but so far it hasn’t happened. I’ve even talked with diocesan priests and asked them for some solace for their parishioners concerning the scandals, and been told that they can’t (won’t) do it because – in one particular case – they “don’t know anything about it.”

Really?!?!

That certainly doesn’t speak well for Catholic priests and their congregations; but then I read some good news, which was heartening. It has to do with the moral courage of a prelate from South Africa.

As reported in LifeSite News, Archbishop Buto Tlhagale, OMI of Johannesburg, South Africa, says priests who commit sexual abuse should be excommunicated, automatically. Not just priests in South Africa, but anywhere in the world of Catholicism.

His comments were first reported in the South African daily news website “Times Select.” The Archbishop says that under the current Code of Canon Law, a priest who assists with an abortion or gets married is automatically punished by the Church with excommunication. But a priest who commits sexual abuse is not.

He wants that changed. He said: “Considering the moral gravity of abuse of minors by priests, the Church ought to consider expanding the list of acts that prompt automatic excommunication.”

In his homily during the ordination of four men on Oct. 27, he spoke of the “strict and merciless criticism” of the Church and that there is “palpable outrage against the Catholic Church hierarchy for its complicity, its silence, and its cover-ups – for siding (with) and hiding perpetrators at the expense of victims.”

He referred to specific abuse cases in South Africa and minced no words: “Child abuse should simply not happen.”

He mentioned the case of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in Port Elizabeth. “This case brings to the fore the raw feelings of anger, of outrage, of bitterness, of frustration, of hatred, even of self-hatred; feelings, desires of retaliation, of betrayal, of disloyalty, of unfaithfulness, of cover-ups, of a sinister abuse of power and of deception.”

Wow! Speaking as a Catholic, what wouldn’t I give to hear words like that from Pope Francis instead of his usual Pablum about global warming, evil capitalism and plastic in the oceans?

The South African Catholic Bishops’ conference has announced it will be more strict in vetting candidates for the priesthood, and will work with police in any cases of abuse, whether involving clergy or staff.

It should be noted that the 1917 Code of Canon Law called for the immediate excommunication of abusive priests, but that was removed from the 1983 Code of Canon law.

According to Canon law expert Professor Peter Landau, the Church could regain “trustworthiness” by re-introducing such a firm penalty in Canon Law.

Lay Catholic theologian and author Scott Hahn has written excommunication is a “hard medicine” that ultimately seeks the good of the one being punished. He said calls for the predatory ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick to be merely “reduced to the lay state” indicate a “contempt for the laity.”

That kind of honesty is not only rare in this country, but is virtually unheard from anyone in the clergy. Average Catholics should be demanding it from their Church to show they are not the simpleton-fools too many of the clergy and the hierarchy consider them.

At this point, Catholics are doing all they can do: not attending Church and stopping their financial contributions. Both of those will destroy the church and destroy the faith of good Catholics who still love their religion but are growing to hate the governmental hierarchy all the way to Rome.

