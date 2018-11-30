Trump defends potential 2016 Russia deal

(The Hill) President Trump on Friday defended his pursuit of a business deal in Russia, calling his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow “very legal & very cool.”

In a tweet just before beginning his day at the Group of 20 summit, Trump repeated his claims that he did nothing illegal in his efforts in Russia after the business dealings came under scrutiny Thursday when the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about the matter.

“Oh, I get it! I am a very good developer, happily living my life, when I see our Country going in the wrong direction (to put it mildly),” the president tweeted from Buenos Aires. “Against all odds, I decide to run for President & continue to run my business-very legal & very cool, talked about it on the campaign trail.”