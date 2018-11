(FOX) — President Trump said Wednesday he wouldn’t be opposed to a possible pardon for former campaign manager Paul Manafort, whom he called “brave,” days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office claimed he violated his plea deal by lying to prosecutors.

During an Oval Office interview with The New York Post, Trump said that a pardon for Manafort was “never discussed” before but that it might be a possibility.

“It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?”