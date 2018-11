(CBS News) President Trump announced Thursday his administration is finalizing a plan to only allow asylum seekers to apply at designated points of entry.

Currently, those who don’t go to an official checkpoint are still afforded a chance to wait for trial and make their case.

The president also said he considers any rocks thrown at military members at the border to be like “rifles,” and they will be treated as such. The president also didn’t rule out the possibility of family separations.