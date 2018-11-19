Trump: This is Tijuana border fence now

(TOWNHALL) — President Trump, apparently frustrated with footage of the U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, tweeted a photo Monday afternoon of a new and improved version.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal migrants traveling in a caravan from Central America have made their way to Tijuana. They are on the Mexican side of the border waiting to make asylum claims in the U.S. The Trump administration recently implemented a new policy that allows migrants to claim asylum only at official ports of entry. Approximately 100 cases per day are completed and wait times can be as long as six months.