Trump threatens to open docs 'devastating' to Dems

(Washington Examiner) President Trump likely reinvigorated Republican lawmakers when he said is considering declassifying “devastating” Justice Department and FBI documents if House Democrats “want to play tough.”

The threat comes months after a handful of conservative lawmakers called on the president to declassify and release documents that they claim will show the Russia investigation is politically biased against the president.

“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are,” Trump told the New York Post on Wednesday.