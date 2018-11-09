Trump warns other reporters could be banned

(Washington Examiner) President Trump said that more journalists could be barred from the White House following the decision to rescind the credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for Europe, Trump said that “this is a very sacred place to be” and that journalists did not have a guaranteed right to work there. “You’ve got to treat the White House and the office of the presidency with respect,” he said.

Trump singled out April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks, saying that “she’s very nasty and she shouldn’t be”. He has often clashed with Ryan, a persistent Trump critic who last year became a CNN contributor, and was irked this week when she tried shouting out questions to him at his free-wheeling Wednesday press conference.