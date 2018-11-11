Truth in humor

A Bizarro cartoon in many papers this week showed a person being told that if they were ill yesterday, then today that would be a pre-existing condition. This leads to the assumption that it wouldn’t be covered by any medical insurance. Although the Bizarro cartoon (as implied by its name) take an alternative look at life, this may not be a joke to many people.

Many people have little or no insurance, and what little they do have may only cover minimal costs for a short time. People should have access to free medical support and treatment, but this is not a reality in many countries.

Another issue seen in recent times is the security of stored medical records and who can access them. If a perspective employer could see how many days a person had off at their last job and why, then the chances of getting an interview may decrease irrelevant of ability and experience.

The enthusiasm for DNA testing for historical purposes may allow you to connect with distant relations, although it could highlight possible genetic flaws and potential future illnesses. Many companies are starting to ask if you have had DNA testing and then require disclosure of potential outcomes which again may influence employment opportunities.

If we had free, adequate health coverage, this cartoon would be just a joke – rather than the medical system being the joke.

Dennis Fitzgerald