(BBC News) A top Turkish official, presidential adviser Yasin Aktay, has said he believes Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dissolved in acid after being cut up.

The “only logical conclusion”, he said, was that those who had killed the Saudi journalist in Istanbul had destroyed his body “to leave no trace behind”.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi rulers, was killed inside the country’s consulate on 2 October.

No forensic evidence has been provided to prove his body was dissolved.