(Sabre’s Edge Media) A recently discovered update to the Terms of Service of Twitter bans users from “misgendering” or “deadnaming” transgender individuals on their platform.

“Misgendering” refers to the deliberate decision to refer to a “transwoman” as a man, and “deadnaming” is the practice of calling a “transperson” by their given name, rather than the name they now choose to identify as. For example, the sentence, “Bruce Jenner was a great athlete – he won an Olympic gold medal for the Decathlon”, would break both of those rules, and get someone banned off of the site for doing so.