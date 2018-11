(The Hill) Twitter shares fell sharply on Thursday, dropping more than 8 percent in early-day trading.

The tumble put Twitter on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in more than a month, according to Bloomberg, which said several traders and other news outlets attributed the downturn to a Politico story published Wednesday night that noted Fox News hasn’t tweeted in weeks as part of an apparent boycott against Twitter.

Fox News hasn’t tweeted from its main account since Nov. 8, and the Fox Business account has been inactive since Nov. 9.