(Dailywire) The United Nations Refugee Agency is demanding that President Trump allow thousands of migrants who are marching toward the U.S.-Mexican border into the United States, saying they are “fleeing persecution and violence” in their home countries.

As many as 14,000 migrants from Central American countries have been marching for weeks toward the U.S. border and are expected to reach their destination in the next few weeks. Trump has vehemently opposed the march, warning Central American countries that they could lose U.S. aid if they do nothing.