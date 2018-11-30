U.S., Canada, Mexico sign trade deal

(Reuters) The United States, Canada, and Mexico signed a North American trade pact on November 30, with President Donald Trump brushing aside concerns that he could face difficulties getting the deal through the US Congress.

The leaders of the three countries agreed on a deal in principle to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which governs more than $1.2 trillion of mutual trade, after acrimonious negotiations concluded on September 30.

November 30’s signing potentially ends a big source of irritation for the US administration as it pivots to a much bigger trade fight with China that threatens the global economy. All eyes are on a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday after a G20 summit in Buenos Aires.