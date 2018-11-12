U.S. church apologizes for its part in slavery

(WCSC) — A Charleston church is making efforts to apologize for their role in slavery. This comes just months after mayor John Tecklenburg apologized on behalf of the city for Charleston’s leading role in slavery in South Carolina.

On Sunday, the First Baptist Church of Charleston dedicated a plaque in memory of the enslaved members of their church two centuries ago.

“We are putting a plaque up in honor of the slave members to say they are important to us, they should have been treated different, but the goal is to honor them now,” Pastor Marshall Blalock said. “They weren’t treated with respect years ago, we are honoring them now to show respect.”