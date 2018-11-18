Understanding thanks

All the attention on Thanksgiving is about food – turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Families and friends get together and for the most part, there isn’t much attention given to the basic things for which we should be grateful.

That’s probably a result of our tendency to avoid things that make us think. It’s too much trouble and in fact, takes good bit of psychic energy. And besides that, it often hurts too much.

Let’s look at the one thing that makes all of our lives possible: our basic freedom, guaranteed to us by the Constitution, our form of government.

If truth be known, that is the one main thing we should all be thankful for because it allows us our way of life and our hopes and dreams for the future.

Consider the kind of news we read about from other parts of the world, such as a recent headline I saw: “UN discovers 200 mass graves of ISIS, 12,000 victims.” Another piece of news from Iraq.

It should put chills down your spine. It did mine.

A Chaldean priest told Asia News that the graves contain “Yazidis, Muslims, foreigners captured and then executed; we do not know if there are also Christians of the Nineveh Plain of whom we have not had any news for some time.”

As reported in the New York Times, the graves were found as a result of a UN investigation which reports they contain the remains of at least 12,000 victims, including men, women, children, the elderly and disabled, foreign workers and members of the Iraqi security forces.

Over years, the ISIS jihadists conquered massive territory in Syria and Iraq, but they lost a lot of it as a result of the military efforts of Damascus, their Russia allies, the Iraqi Army with the Kurds and the U.S. led international coalition.

The graves are evidence of the violent brutality and the slaughter of those who rejected or even criticized ISIS.

The horror of such human rights violations should sear the hearts of all freedom-loving Americans, especially because we have our military in those lands. The reality of what they face daily isn’t brought home often enough to the America public.

Case in point. Quick now: who is Brent Taylor?

If you know, congratulations – but I suspect virtually no one reading this has a clue about Mr. Taylor … and that is shameful.

His situation got light news coverage and as far as I could see no recognition from the White House. That too is shameful.

39-year-old Brent Taylor was the mayor of North Ogden, Utah.

He was elected in 2013 but took a yearlong leave of absence so he could pursue his role as a Utah Army National Guard major. He was deployed to Afghanistan. He was a military intelligence officer with Joint Force Headquarters with the mission to help train and build the capacity of the Afghan national army.

He served 12 years in the Army National Guard, seven years on active duty. He had two tours in Iraq and was on his second tour in Afghanistan and was expected to return to his mayoral job in January.

But that wasn’t to be, because on Nov. 3, he was fatally shot by one of his Afghan trainees. The attack wounded another U.S. military member. Utah media reported a statement from NATO said that Taylor was shot by one of the commandos being trained – another of many “insider” attacks. Afghan forces killed the attacker.

The adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, Major General Jefferson S. Burton, told AP that Taylor “was with folks he was helping and training. That’s what’s so painful about this. It’s bitter. I do believe that Major Taylor felt he was among friends, with people he was working with.”

That’s the tragic part of this “war” in which we are involved – the people who are considered our “friends” are too often the ones who attack us. Unfortunately Major Taylor is not the first to be betrayed by the people we are “helping” – and he will not be the last.

Taylor leaves his wife Jennie and seven young children.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert said “Taylor was there to help. He was a leader – this is a sad day for Utah, for America.”

Perhaps what we need to do this Thanksgiving is spend some time thinking about and thanking the many men and women who wear the U.S. uniform in countries around the world and, because of that, who become targets for people who have no sense of civility or decent humanity, the very people we are trying to help.

Give thanks to our military and our police.

Some thoughts, with thanks to the Western AG Reporter:

“This nation shall remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis.

“It is easy to take liberty for granted when you have never had it taken from you.” – Dick Cheney.

“Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live, taking the form of readiness to die.” – G.K. Chesterton.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” – Ronald Reagan.

“Freedom is never free.” – Author unknown.

Happy Thanksgiving.

