(MacIver Institute) The University of Wisconsin Madison is making a big GOTV push this year. In addition to hosting three early voting sites and putting extra resources into providing students with the documentation they need to register and vote – all students.

The two key documents are proof of residence and a photo ID. The university is making it as easy as possible to get these documents.

All students can print off a “Voter Eligibility Verification Letter” simply by going to their online university account. The process is automatic and instant.