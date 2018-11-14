'Vagina Monologues' dumped since men excluded

(COLLEGE FIX) — “The Vagina Monologues” used to be celebrated as a subversive blow against patriarchy, or something. Now it’s just viewed as another invalidation of transgender lives.

The Women’s Resource Center at Eastern Michigan University is pulling the plug on productions, claiming it can’t legally alter the script created by Eve Ensler, MLive reports:

The WRC announced its decision in an email, which came after the center evaluated responses from a survey. Survey respondents opposing the production consistently indicated they were concerned that the play centers on cisgender women, that the play’s version of feminism excludes some women, including trans women, and that overall, “The Vagina Monologue” lacks diversity and inclusion.