LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER

Vast postal surveillance system tracking your mail

Just 10 of 6,000 mail-cover requests rejected

(Off the Grid News) A vast postal surveillance system is tracking every piece of mail you send. Moreover, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) frequently shares data about mail with law enforcement.

In particular, the USPS photographs the front and back of every envelope, postcard, and package it ships. The USPS also regularly shares images of mail with law enforcement, Fast Company reveals.

In fact, law enforcement needs no warrant to track mail if the Postal Inspection Service does the tracking. Furthermore, a program called the mail cover lets any law enforcement agency get information about your mail from the Postal Service.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.