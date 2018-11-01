Video: Staffer spills guv candidate's hidden, far-left agenda

The Democratic candidate in a close race for governor of Florida, Rep. Andrew Gillum, is the latest target in a Project Veritas undercover video series “revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018.”

Released Wednesday night, the video features campaign staffer Omar Smith, a college friend of Gillum who refers to Florida as a “f***ed up state” and a “cracker state” in which the campaign must appeal to “white guilt.”

Smith admits that if Gillum is elected, “None of the programs that people are hoping for would happen.”

Asked by a Project Veritas undercover journalist whether or not voters were aware of that, Smith replied: “That’s not for them to know.”

“So, let’s go back to Mr. Gillum’s platform, right?” said Smith. “Raise the corporate tax in Florida from 7 to 11 percent. That will never happen. Raise teacher’s pay to $50,000, that will never happen. Give me another position. Medicare for all, that will never happen.”

Smith said that while Gillum presents himself as a moderate, he’s a “progressive” and “part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.”

Gillum does not support the Second Amendment and wants to ban commonly used firearms, admits Adrian Young, a community engagement specialist for the Florida Democratic Party.

“I do think he’s not saying specifically, like, I’m going to ban bump stocks or I’m against ARs, only because he’s running a race right now,” says Young in the video.

“I do think he would support anybody doing that stuff, Bill Nelson,” he says, referring to the Democratic senator who is defending his seat Nov. 6.

“But I don’t think he can say it, just cause he’s trying to get the moderates and the gun-toting people in North Florida.”

WND reported Tuesday Project Veritas’ video exposing the far-left views of the Democratic candidate in a tight race for retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat in Arizona, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

See the Project Veritas video on Arizona Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema:

Lauren Fromm, a Sinema field organizer, confesses to an undercover journalist her candidate is too far to the left for Arizona: “She is pro-choice, she’s very liberal, she’s progressive. But she doesn’t in this election want to draw too much attention to being progressive.”

Madison Snarr, another field organizer, admits Sinema “had to play centrist to move up, become powerful.”

Sinema’s district director Michelle Davidson said the campaign “can’t be talking about an assault weapons ban” if she wants to win.

The undercover journalist comments: “When I say ‘ban guns’ in California, we’re all like, ‘Yeah, ban them.’ You say ‘ban guns’ out here?

Sinema interjects: “They’ll actually shoot you.”

In another clip, Sinema discusses illegal immigration with a Project Veritas journalist.

“I believe we should offer citizenship to every person who’s in this country who isn’t bad,” Sinema said. “You know, if you haven’t committed a bad crime, you know, then you should get a path to citizenship. That’s what I believe.”