(The Hill) “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said it was the young White House aide and not CNN reporter Jim Acosta who committed battery when attempting to remove a microphone from Acosta’s hand at a press conference on Wednesday.

Acosta got into a heated exchange with President Trump, who told Acosta to sit down and refused to take further questions from the reporter.

A White House aide, later identified as an intern, then tried to remove the microphone from Acosta, who resisted and asked a follow-up question.