Violence erupts on 'Trump 2020' supporter

A veteran of the Afghanistan War woke up Sunday morning to find someone had burned the “Trump 2020” flag that had flown outside his house.

Gus Klein of Burlington, Vermont, told local WCAX-TV a burned piece of fabric was on his front porch, and he noticed that the “flagpole was laying on the ground,” McClatchy.com reported.

“It does make me sad,” Klein said, according to New England Cable News. “I’m going to be 58 years old, and I’ve never seen something like this before. I’ve always lived in this area.”

His wife, Annmarie Klein, told NBC5 in Burlington the vandalism is symptomatic of the nation’s tense political discourse.

“It’s not good,” she said. “It’s crazy. To me, that’s violent. That’s bullying. It’s scary.”

NBC5 reported the Vermont Democratic Party released a statement condemning the incident.

“It’s the level of respect with which we treat that difference that makes us Vermonters – that makes us unique,” the party said.

Meanwhile, a Denver man said he was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat when someone attacked him while he was crossing a street downtown, KDVR.com reported Monday.

Patrick Phillips said the man, whom he had never met, walked up, knocked his legs out from under him and began to beat him.

The Washington Post reported in October someone burned the pickup of a Washington state man because it had a bumper sticker that read “TRUMP 2020.”

In July, McClatchy.com noted, the Washington Examiner reported a group of interns for congressional Republicans were rejected by an Uber driver because two of the interns wore “Make America Great Again” hats.