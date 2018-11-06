Voting problems emerge across America

In the runup to and opening of the 2018 midterm elections in the United States, there were fears over gun-carrying New Black Panthers, voting machines that changed votes, a polling station that was closed down through a foreclosure, and of course social media messages that might be coming from those outside the United States.

But whether any of the election results eventually apparent at the end of Tuesday’s voting are impacted by voter fraud or other undue influences remains to be determined.

After all, the Democrats have been complaining for two years about the Russians working with the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 election for the president, but to date there has been no evidence that any vote was changed, any result was altered, or any conclusion manipulated that way.

In fact, the investigations into the so-called “collusion” actually were based largely on an opposition research document making unsubstantiated claims about Trump that was written by an ex-British spy who had Russian connections of his own – while on the payroll of a company getting funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Nevertheless, there will remain questions about Tuesday’s 2018 results, at least partly because the questions were being raised before the vote even happened.

One list of potential headaches was assembled by USA Today, which wrote that federal officials including DHS Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others said the American public can defeat attempts to influence election results by “remaining informed” and being “vigilant consumers of information.”

Poll watchers were on duty nationwide, and thousands of volunteers were observing the process to watch for anomalies, including situations that developed in the past where there were more votes in one area than there were eligible adults to vote.

USA Today reported that in one town outside of Phoenix, Arizona, when voters went to their polling location they found it closed, because of a foreclosure proceeding by the landlord of the site.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes reported the landlord locked it up after workers had set up the polling place, so they responded by setting up a temporary poll in the parking lot.

In the Florida Panhandle where entire towns were devastated by Hurricane Michael, voters were heading to different voting centers in churches, county offices and a shopping center. Affected are about 200,000 registered voters.

Common Cause reported it had gotten numerous reports of voting machines across George “going down.”

Addressing those concerns was complicated by a series of severe weather events developing at the same time, officials said.

It was in that state that GOP governor candidate Brian Kemp cited a Facebook photo of members of the New Black Parnty party toting guns and carrying a sign support Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp’s campaign issued a statement calling on Abrams to denounce the group whose members are “dangerous and encourage violence against our men and woman in uniform.”

Stacey responded with an accusation that Kemp posed for pictures with people who were wearing “hate-filled” shirts.”

Officials in Cincinnati had long lines because of technical failures in voting machines. The machines were alerting voters that they “under voted” if they left a race blank.

There were early reports of voting machines in Texas switching some voter selections, and officials said it was connected to the Hart eSlate machines, which reportedly can glitch up if a person fills out selections too quickly.

The Hill reported there also was concern about cyber threats.

The report said, “Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, said states have generally improved their defenses against cyberattacks, but ‘that doesn’t mean we have to sit back on our laurels and say, ‘We’re not going to get hacked.””

Other problems reported Tuesday included the typical “big lines,” especially in states without early voting provisions.

The Washington Post editorialized about the idea of voter fraud, saying that Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were “without evidence” regarding their warnings.

The newspaper claimed Trump’s statements about voter fraud in 2016, which has been confirmed in a number of ways, were “baseless.”