Washington Post says Kavanaugh coaching story is about 'public safety'

(Washington Examiner) The Washington Post stealthily edited its Tuesday article on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh returning to coaching his younger daughter’s basketball team so it would no longer be filed under the “public safety” section.

After receiving backlash from the public, the Post re-tagged the piece under “local,” but did not include any mention in the article that the piece had been edited.

Some suggested that by the Post tagging “public safety,” it was somehow insinuating that Kavanaugh was a threat to the girls he was coaching, and some pointed out on social media that the subtlety in tagging was another example of media bias against conservatives.