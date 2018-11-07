Watch: Trump hammers Acosta as 'terrible' in epic showdown

President Trump on Wednesday extended an olive branch to Democrats, soon to be in the majority in the U.S. House, saying there are multiple topics on which they can agree.

He even said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi deserved the honor of being House speaker and he might send a few Republican votes her way.

But the conflict between the establishment media and the president reached new heights with CNN’s Jim Acosta trying to “challenge” and bully the president, to which Trump responded by calling the reporter “rude.”

Acosta started out by saying he was challenging Trump’s description of a caravan of migrants coming from Guatemala and Honduras, intent on entering illegally to request asylum, as an “invasion.”

“It’s not an invasion,” Acosta instructed Trump at a White House news conference focused on the results of the midterm elections.

“Thank you for telling me that,” Trump said. “I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.”

Acosta then badgered the president, asking, “Did you demonize immigrants?”

Trump explained he wants immigrants to come to America, because its expanding economy needs the workers, but they need to come legally.

Frustrated by Acosta’s criticism of a campaign ad, Trump finally said: “You should let me run the country and you should run CNN. If you did it well your ratings would be much better.”

He moved to another reporter, but Acosta refused to turn over the microphone.

“That’s enough. That’s enough,” Trump said.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said the confrontation was “a microcosm of the media’s relationship with Trump from the get-go.”

“It was filled with disrespect and effrontery. … Acosta did try to take over the entire press conference.”

When Acosta asked about the “Russia investigation,” Trump said, “It’s a hoax. Put down the mic.”

Trump continued: “CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Acosta tried to interrupt, saying Trump was being unfair.

“The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible,” Trump said. “The way you treat other people is horrible. You shouldn’t treat people like that.”

Acosta still refused to quit badgering, prompting Trump to say: “Just sit down please. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are an enemy of the people.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace called Acosta’s behavior “shameful.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.