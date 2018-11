(Business Insider) Thousands of Amazon staff members across Europe were protesting on Black Friday over the way the company treats its warehouse workers.

A coalition of unions across Europe coordinated the action, and the British trade union GMB published a video of workers telling Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos “we are not robots” in five different languages.

In Italy, Spain, Germany, and France, workers planned to strike for 24 hours or more. The Italian publication Corriere della Sera reported that managers were having to step in and package items to deal with demand.