WND
Wedding photographer arrested after sex with wedding guest
'My dad is going to find out about this, and y'all are (expletive) dead'
Wedding events often have some odd behaviors. The best man’s hijinks, or the practical joke of a sibling of either the bride or the groom.
Sometimes the wedding photographer captures those events for posterity.
In a recent situation in Texas, however, it was the photographer whose antics caught attention.
The Star-Telegram reports that the swimsuit model-turned-photographer was found by wedding guests having sex with a wedding guest at the venue, then reportedly urinated on a tree, and allegedly threatened deputies while she was on her way to jail.
The suspect, Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, of Arlington, was freed after posting more than $10,000 in bail, according to Parker County jail records.
The newspaper reported she could not be reached for comment.
“Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 8 p.m. Saturday from The Springs Event Venue in the 400 block of Thompson Road,” the newspaper said. “A security guard, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, reported wedding guests had found Mehta having sex with a wedding guest in a room at the venue, according to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram on Monday.”
Then, “She then went to a nearby tree and urinated, according to the warrant.”
And once in a patrol car, “Mehta told deputies, ‘Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”
Authorities did confirm they found a bottle of prescription Alprazolam in her jacket pocket, a medication that treats anxiety and panic disorders.
Authorities were reviewing if she used it with alcohol.
But pending are charges of public intoxication and obstruction.