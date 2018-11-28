Wedding photographer arrested after sex with wedding guest

Wedding events often have some odd behaviors. The best man’s hijinks, or the practical joke of a sibling of either the bride or the groom.

Sometimes the wedding photographer captures those events for posterity.

In a recent situation in Texas, however, it was the photographer whose antics caught attention.

The Star-Telegram reports that the swimsuit model-turned-photographer was found by wedding guests having sex with a wedding guest at the venue, then reportedly urinated on a tree, and allegedly threatened deputies while she was on her way to jail.

The suspect, Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, of Arlington, was freed after posting more than $10,000 in bail, according to Parker County jail records.

The newspaper reported she could not be reached for comment.

“Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 8 p.m. Saturday from The Springs Event Venue in the 400 block of Thompson Road,” the newspaper said. “A security guard, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, reported wedding guests had found Mehta having sex with a wedding guest in a room at the venue, according to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram on Monday.”

Then, “She then went to a nearby tree and urinated, according to the warrant.”

And once in a patrol car, “Mehta told deputies, ‘Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”

Authorities did confirm they found a bottle of prescription Alprazolam in her jacket pocket, a medication that treats anxiety and panic disorders.

Authorities were reviewing if she used it with alcohol.

But pending are charges of public intoxication and obstruction.