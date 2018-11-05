What we have to fear if Republicans win

(New York Times) — BUDAPEST — The technology conference held here last week could have taken place in almost any other big city in Europe or the United States. It featured executives from Google, Slack, LinkedIn, Airbnb and more. I came to talk about The New York Times’s digital strategy, and I stayed for three days to explore Budapest and interview people here.

Like many other first-time visitors, I was charmed. The city is full of 19th-century architectural triumphs that loom over the Danube River and sparkle at night. In the old Jewish Quarter, bars and cafes bustle. There is a growing tech industry, with companies like Prezi, which makes a non-boring version of PowerPoint.

By now, you’ve probably heard that Budapest is also home to one of the world’s newly autocratic governments, led by Viktor Orbán and his far-right Hungarian nationalist party, Fidesz. These days, Hungary is often mentioned alongside Russia and China.