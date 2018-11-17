Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman who seemed far too qualified applied for a job in a Florida lemon grove.

The foreman frowned and asked, “Have you had any experience actually picking lemons?”

“Well, as a matter of fact, I have,” she replied.

“I’ve been divorced 3 times, I’ve owned 2 Plymouths, and I voted for Obama. Twice!”

