When the whole world speaks Hebrew

“For then will I turn to the people a pure language, that they may all call upon the name of the Lord, to serve him with one consent.”

— Zephaniah 3:9

Hebrew isn’t just for Jews any more.

Brayden Waller is a Christian steeped deep in the faith of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the 19th century leader who revived Hebrew.

His mother Sherri read Ben-Yehuda’s to book to him.

Today, Waller and is the Hebrew School director of HaYovel, an organization that work’s to “educate the Christian world about the unique role of the Jewish people and their position in the nation of Israel.”

One day, the prophet Zephaniah says, the world will rise up with a pure form of Hebrew language, explains Breaking Israel News.

“In future times the whole world will begin to learn Hebrew, the language of Creation,” explains Waller. “This verse is another incredible example of an obscure prophecy that has come to prominent fruition in our generation, as millions of people all over the world, both Jews and gentiles, are learning Hebrew in order to speak lashon hakodesh (the holy language).”

Waller said, “There is excitement about being part of the revolution, being able to praise God in the original language of the Psalms.”

“I think there’s a growing understanding that a restoration of Hebrew is connected to the End Times. People are appreciating the roots of where they come from. Christians are realizing we have this rich heritage of faith and worship and learning Hebrew really connects us to that reality. Learning Hebrew gives us a closer connection to the roots of our faith.”

Waller, whose Hebrew proficiency allows him to speak comfortably with Israelis and read the Bible in its original language, wanted to share his Hebrew knowledge with other Christians.

Understanding that not everyone can travel to Missouri for weeks at a time, Waller created an online version. Beginning Hebrew will meet online two hours a day, five days a week, for the same six weeks as the on-campus class. The online course is significantly more affordable than the on-campus courses and HaYovel is offering free tuition for additional family members if two other family members enroll. Tuition for the online course is also free for children eight and under with a parent’s enrollment.

Any Christian, regardless of where they live, can enroll in the online class which includes the same playful spirit as the on-campus courses. The only prerequisite is knowing the Hebrew letters and vowels.

For those who cannot not yet identify Hebrew letters, Yeshiva for the Nations, an online academy that offers authentic Torah classes designed for non-Jews, offers HEBR 101 – Introduction to the Hebrew Alphabet and Hebrew Reading that is perfect preparation for HaYovel’s Beginning Hebrew class.

In an interesting parallel to growing Christian awareness of the importance of Hebrew, just last week, Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, announced a renewed effort to teach Hebrew to Jews in the Diaspora, calling the Hebrew language, “a Jewish national value and birthright privilege.”