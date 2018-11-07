Where did all these voters come from?

Am I alone in my skepticism about the turnout Tuesday?

I don’t know about you, but when I hear about Americans furiously turning out to vote in midterm elections that used to put people to sleep, I get suspicious.

Here’s the thing: When Republicans vote in America, Republicans actually vote. That’s not the case among Democrats.

There you could get dead people.

You could get fake voters.

You could get illegal voters.

In fact, it would be wrong to speculate that these things could happen; it’s a fact that this kind of activity is part of any Democratic Party game plan.

I’m just trying to figure out why the numbers were so close, everywhere, so astronomically high, on the same record-breaking midterm Election Day.

Why am I so suspicious?

Well, when I watch videos in which Democratic activists boast about engaging in vote fraud, I take it seriously. I don’t think anyone pretends to engage in vote tampering. Do you?

But, then again, with the low level of prosecution of vote fraud, maybe Dems have no fear.

When I heard that twice as many Americans likely were voting today as voted in the presidential election year in 2016, I got worried.

Donald Trump worked very hard for those votes. That’s what I saw over the last few days. Maybe it was wrong of me to assume Dems wouldn’t show up. But, where were they in 2014, 2016? Why did every American – eligible and ineligible to vote – all come out to join the party on the same day?

Am I alone here?

I mean, I was feeling very good about those rallies Trump was holding in recent days. I was thinking they would make a huge difference – and maybe they did. But I consider it very suspicious that on the very same day Trump turned out his army, another one showed up.

And it wasn’t even the caravan.

Speaking of the caravan, I noticed all day long, those Dems who mentioned the caravan all suggested that Republicans were imagining the intruders. They were mirages. No one was putting them up to this march. No lawsuits were being filed by Virginia activists to make their wildest dreams come true.

It was just another conspiracy story. Fake news. Whom are you going to believe, after all, the Democrats or your own lying eyes?

Listen, here’s what it’s all about at the end of the day – whether it’s this Election Day or the next.

It’s all about the sovereignty of the U.S. – whether it’s exercising our right to vote as citizens in the U.S., preventing others from subverting our free and fair system or just keeping foreigners from forcing their way into our country.

That’s it. That’s the numero uno issue.

It’s all important.

It’s why the Dems now hate ICE.

It’s why the Dems think all cops are intolerant.

It’s why Dems feel sorry for MS-13 gang members.

So, before this election is forgotten in the dust, think about this question again: Where did all of these voters come from?