(College Fix) The professor infamously known for his Christmas Eve 2016 tweet “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide” took to Twitter after Election Day to once again advocate for such … because Texas’s Ted Cruz won his US Senate re-election bid.

George Ciccariello-Maher, formerly of Drexel University and now a visiting scholar at the Hemispheric Institute in New York, tweeted Wednesday morning “White people re-elected Ted Cruz. If there’s a better argument for the abolition of whiteness, I haven’t beard [sic] it.”