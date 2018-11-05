White House statement advances Trump's pro-life campaign

President Trump has declared November National Adoption Month, and his statement from the White House leaves little doubt about his pro-life stance, declaring Americans must recognize “that adoption is a powerful way to show women they are not alone in an unexpected pregnancy.”

Trump’s anti-abortion policies already have included halting American funding of abortion overseas, protecting doctors who won’t perform the procedure and reversing the Organization of American States’s move to liberalize abortion laws.

“During National Adoption Month, we recognize the immeasurable love and support that adoptive parents and families provide to hundreds of thousands of children each year,” he said in the statement issued this week.

“We celebrate the life-changing act of adoption, bring attention to the millions of Americans who are eager to adopt, and express our gratitude to the families who have welcomed children into their lives and homes.”

Trump recognized the courage of mothers who place their children for adoption.

“Adoption is a blessing for all involved. It provides needed relief to birth parents, who may not, for whatever reason, be in a position to raise a child. It fosters loving homes for children. It enables individuals to grow their families and share their love. And it fosters strong families, which are integral to ensuring strong communities and a resilient country.

“To secure the benefits of adoption, we must continue to assist families who are willing to adopt children in need of a permanent home and support the adoptive families already formed. We must also encourage all Americans to recognize that adoption is a powerful way to show women they are not alone in an unexpected pregnancy,” he said.

He said those who turn 18 in foster care deserve a permanent family to support them with love and encouragement.

Then he talked about the value of unborn babies.

“Adoption affirms the inherent value of human life and signals that every child – born or unborn – is wanted and loved. Children, regardless of race, sex, age, or disability, deserve a loving embrace into families they can call their own.”

Trump also has nominated federal judges with a record of protecting the rights of the unborn. Dozens will be sitting on federal court benches for decades after Trump’s presidency concludes.

In June, the Trump administration responded to the promotion of Abortion by the Organization of American States.

At the time, Liberty Counsel explained there has been a trend in the OAS, particularly over the past years, toward liberalizing abortion laws.

The United States and Canada debated over a passage in a draft OAS resolution referring to “sexual and reproductive health.:

“Canada tried to make it more explicit in favor of abortion, seeking to add the phrase ‘sexual and reproductive rights’ to the resolution. However, the United States successfully had the divisive phrase deleted altogether,” Liberty Counsel said.

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, said the U.S. diplomats “made a huge victory for the sanctity of human life at the recent 48th General Assembly of the Organization of American States.”

“We commend the pro-life civil society organizations that have established a solid presence at the OAS. This is a positive step toward making the womb a safe place again throughout the world,” he said.

The OAS, comprised of 35 independent states of the Americas, is the main forum for political, judicial and social interchange in the hemisphere.

The Daily Signal reported Trump is getting support from dozens of members of Congress.

A letter from 78 Republican members of the House and Senate earlier this year called on Trump to protect faith-based child welfare services from losing federal funding for following their religious beliefs, the Daily Signal said.

Faith-based agencies in Illinois, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts were forced to close for refusing to assist with adoptions by same-sex couples.

The lawmakers have proposed the Child Welfare Provider and Inclusion Act, which would protect faith-based adoption agencies and other child welfare providers from discrimination by federal, state or local governments.