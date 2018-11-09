White South Africans barred from registering on gov't jobs website

(Russia Today) A registration process on a government partnered youth employment initiative has appeared to exclude white South Africans, sparking criticism from the country’s trade union.

The YES (Youth Employment Service) government jobs website aims at helping unemployed young South Africans who have been jobless for longer than six months. The program is endorsed by the National Development Plan 2030, which intends to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality within the next 12 years.

The registration criteria on the site require the applicants to be black, in accordance with the BEE definition (Black Economic Empowerment), between the ages of 18 – 34, and South African citizens.