Will we vote to destroy ourselves?

Elections have consequences, said Barack Obama. He was right. Among the unexpected consequences of voting for him were eight years of economic stagnation, an almost-destroyed American Dream, and a 50-year setback in race relations caused by his relentless divide-and-conquer politics of polarization.

These problems reversed in 2016 with the election of Donald Trump, who in less than two years has restored our economy to 4.2 percent growth, reduced unemployment for all groups to the lowest levels ever measured, and in the single month of October alone created an average salary increase of 3.1 percent.

Such an amazing achievement should win overwhelming reelection for Mr. Trump’s party this November. But polls show the leftist media and other Democratic comrades have waged such a one-sided campaign of hate against him that Republicans might lose one, or even both, Houses of Congress.

If this happens, the Trump economic miracle could be stymied and destroyed. Millennials whipped into irrational frenzy against the President will be tricked into voting to ruin their own future prosperity. Democrats eager to reverse America’s economic success will become the Grinchocrats who steal Christmas.

Democrats see their power slipping away as President Trump returns power to the people by reducing government taxation and regulation.

This is why, to the extent Democrats regain power this November, they will replace American citizens with a new electorate of illegal aliens dependent on ever-larger government giveaways. Radical Democrats will never again permit an honest election, or any free speech critical of their power.

Democrats will say anything voters are gullible enough to believe. The tens of thousands of illegals about to swarm our borders are harmless, they will say.

The Democrat running for Congress in your district is a moderate, they will promise. But this “moderate” will cast only one vote that matters – the first vote picking a far leftist to run the House or Senate and dictate its agenda. From then on, he or she will vote only for the leftists who – this year – supplied hundreds of millions in dark money.

Why are voters so easily fooled into voting against their own values and local concerns? Just look at who will be running Congress if Democrats win the House, whereby the Constitution all bills to raise or lower taxes and government spending must originate.

By next January, Representative Maxine Waters, 80, could by seniority become chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, overseeing America’s banks.

In 2008-2009, such regulatory power had been used to coerce banks into giving many billions of dollars in home loans to millions of borrowers who were not creditworthy as the latest democratic way to redistribute America’s wealth.

For many of these borrowers – called “NINJAS” by bankers because so many had no income, no job, and no savings – this created the illusion of wealth while property prices went on a rocket ride upwards and banks kept offering easy loans of up to 125 percent of a home’s estimated value.

But when people began awakening from this politically conjured dream, investors around the world discovered that much of the purported value of these home loans was wildly overrated. NINJAS – who put nothing down on their homes – had little genuine credit to lose; so when their homes fell below the value of their mortgages, they simply walked away from their obligations. In the resulting crash, average American families lost 39 percent of their entire net worth, and many millions still suffer from this Democrat-caused devastation.

Ms. Waters is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, closely tied to the leftist group Democratic Socialists of America. Other Progressive Caucus members will also rise to powerful committee chairmanships with the power to advance a socialist agenda if Democrats become the House majority this November, including:

Adam Smith of Washington state, who will take control of the House Armed Services Committee

Frank Pallone of New Jersey will run the Energy and Commerce Committee

Jerrold Nadler of New York will rule the Judiciary Committee

Elijah Cummings of Maryland will direct the Oversight and Government Reform Committee

Peter DeFazio of Oregon will sit at the controls of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

If Democrats win control of both House and Senate this November, then America might suffer the nightmare scenario I described in this column on Sept. 2 – that Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House might simultaneously oust both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, which by the Constitution’s order of succession could make Pelosi president.

God save America!

