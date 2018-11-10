'Wing nuts and kooks': Michelle Obama trashes Trump supporters

(LifeNews) In anticipation for her new memoir to be released next week, the networks spent ample time Friday morning promoting Michelle Obama’s book, where the former First Lady blames Trump for the violence happening across the country and claims that his rhetoric endangered her family’s lives.

ABC spent the most time reporting on the book, thanks to an exclusive interview Robin Roberts did with Obama, set to air this Sunday night. Roberts, along with fellow anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos fawned over the book and sympathized with Obama over her scathing critique of the president.