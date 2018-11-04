Winning for the American people

With the midterms days away, voters have a clear choice. They can keep winning on jobs, wages, trade and immigration reform, or they can roll back these hard-fought gains and allow a Democratic-controlled Congress to reverse course.

During the Obama years, we witnessed the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression. The gross domestic product grew by less than two percent a year on average. Wages stagnated. And Americans witnessed the disastrous unraveling of the U.S. health care system, thanks to the Affordable Care Act – a Democratic monstrosity that failed to deliver higher-quality health care at a lower cost; instead, voters were left with a broken system that cost taxpayers billions to implement.

But that’s not all. Under eight years of Democratic control of the West Wing under Barack Obama, the Islamic State group established a caliphate and spread its deadly tentacles around the globe. The Syrian régime committed genocide, and North Korea advanced its nuclear arsenal. Add to it, Libya became a failed state devolving into chaos, and Russia annexed Crimea and waged war with its Ukrainian neighbors, causing untold suffering for its people.

Parting insult? The Obama administration added $9 trillion to the national debt.

In contrast, since President Donald Trump took the reins in the Oval Office, his administration, alongside a Republican-led Congress, has passed historic tax cuts and taken other effective measures, including massive deregulation, resulting in a roaring U.S. economy and historically low unemployment for all Americans. The U.S. Labor Department reports that as of the end of August, there were 7.1 million unfilled jobs in America. “Available jobs in August outnumbered jobless Americans actively looking for work by 902,000, the largest such gap on record,” reported the Wall Street Journal. “Prior to March, job openings had never exceeded unemployed workers in more than 17 years of monthly records.”

On the immigration front, Trump is securing our southern border so drug runners, gangbangers and sex traffickers don’t enter our communities and destroy American lives. By contrast, scores of liberal politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, want open borders and to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which does an effective job of blocking dangerous criminals from entering our country.

When it comes to foreign policy, Trump’s bold and unconventional leadership has de-escalated tension on the Korean Peninsula. By way of an effective pressure campaign, he has gotten North Korea to stop launching ballistic missiles over Japan and beyond, which was jeopardizing world peace. The Trump administration has also crushed the Islamic State, putting other extremist groups – al-Qaida, the Taliban and others – on notice.

And when it comes to trade, the president continues to put American interests first.

On Nov. 6, voters should ask themselves, “Am I tired of winning?”

If so, vote Democratic.