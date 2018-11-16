Winter storm paralyzes Northeast

(Weather) Conditions were improving for most in the Northeast Friday after Winter Storm Avery left eight people dead in accidents blamed on the ice and snow, stranded commuters for up to 12 hours, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, and forced some students to stay at school overnight.

Thursday evening’s commute became an absolute nightmare for drivers, especially in parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Traffic sat still for hours on turnpikes and interstates and crawled at a snail’s pace when it could move. New York drivers reported being stranded for up to seven hours.

Pennsylvania troopers on Friday morning had to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their vehicles while stranded on at 30-mile stretch Interstate 78 in Lehigh Valley, the ABC affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia reported. “Drivers, wake up! Traffic’s moving!” police shouted to drivers. Some drivers had been stranded 12 hours.