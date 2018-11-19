Woman 'strangled for taking too long to prep for church'

(WREG) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked a woman because she was taking too long to get ready for church.

The woman told police she was getting ready for church Saturday when she and Kevin Pugues got into a verbal argument. She said he was angry because she was taking too long to get ready.

As he was gathering his things to leave, she stepped in his path to speak with him, and that’s when she said he shoved her onto the couch, jumped on top of her and began slapping her in the face. The woman said as she was trying to call police, Pugues grabbed her around the neck and strangled her.