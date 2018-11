(London Daily Mail) A snake seen crawling between the stones of Israel’s Western Wall has sparked claims that a prophecy about the Messiah’s coming is about to be fulfilled.

The claims were made after video of the snake scaring away a pigeon was posted on YouTube before being picked up by Hebrew bloggers.

The bloggers claim the symbol of a pigeon fleeing a snake shows we are living in ‘dangerous times’ directly pre-dating the coming of the Messiah.