'You don't go to jail for lying on TV'

(ABC) — The lawyer for one of the suspects in an alleged GoFundMe scam released a secret bombshell tape recording Monday that he says shows his client’s ex-boyfriend and the homeless veteran they were purportedly helping duped her into joining the $400,000 swindle.

Kate McClure’s attorney played the tape on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” saying she made it after Johnny Bobbitt accused her and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, of cutting him out of his share of donations.

In the tape, which has not been verified by ABC News, McClure, 28, and D’Amico, 39, engage in a heated and expletive-laced argument in which she put the onus on him and he countered by saying she was complicit in the fleece.