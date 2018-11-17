YouTube mistakes satire video mocking Nazis for hate speech

(NEWSBUSTERS) – A recent gaffe at YouTube has proved that human censors can be just as bad as robots at distinguishing between hate speech and satire.

This past Wednesday in November 2018, Youtube had to undo the removal of a satire video dating back to the second World War. “Lambeth Walk – Nazi Style” was a video from 1942, an iconic example of weaponized humor and video editing. Editors at the British Ministry of Information remixed Nazi propaganda footage film Triumph of the Will to make them look as if they were dancing to the steps and tune of The Lambeth Walk which was popular among Europe and America at the time.

Adam Green, the editor in chief of The Public Domain Review found the removal of the video to be “slightly farcical” commenting further in an email that the situation was “kind of bizarre that they wouldn’t see it is satire and that its doing the opposite of lauding Nazis – all pretty clearly stated in the video’s description.” He then added, “The only disrespect on show is to Nazis which I think is fair enough!”