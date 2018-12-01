1 country's death toll from 'Arab Spring' nearly 10,000

Yemen is one of the Arab world’s lesser-known and poorest nations.

But even it was impacted by the “Arab Spring” of 2011, when popular uprisings in Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Bahrain purported to move those nations toward a more democratic society, although in some situations they actually ended up with more repressive and controlling governments, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

And while those fights in other countries long since have settled down, to some extent, in Yemen, it’s still war, with a death toll so far of nearly 10,000 and “millions” pushed to the brink of starvation.

The latest effort, a proposal for peace talks thought to offer stability for an uncertain future, appears to be dead on arrival, according to a new analysis from the Middle East Media Research Institute.

That organization said while both sides of the civil war in Yemen agreed to the talks, Saudi Arabia, which has been participating on the side of the government against the Houthi Muslim population, says there’s virtually no chance for success.

The fight has its roots in the Arab Spring, and at that time the country’s long-time authoritarian president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, was supposed to hand over power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

But Hadi struggled with militants, corruption, food insecurity and even loyalty.

Fighting erupted in 2014 when the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement took advantage and seized control of northern Saada province.

A year later, Saudi Arabia and other nations, backed by the U.S., U.K. and France, because fighting the Houthis.

The disaster has multiplied with a U.N. estimate now of 22 million in need of humanitarian assistance and malnutrition threatening the lives of 400,000 children under five. The world’s largest cholera outbreak already has killed thousands.

Now there was a plan for peace talks but those appear dead before they start, MEMRI explains.

