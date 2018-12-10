10 reasons Obama was the worst president -- ever

As we close the books on 2018, dyed-in-the-wool Obama fans continue harkening back to a Pew Research poll they say proves former President Obama was our best president. Thirty-one percent gave him the “gold medal” for No. 1 commander in chief, while over 46 percent of millennials view him as the best of their lifetime.

I wade in with an objective assessment based on facts, not feelings or infatuation. Multitudes maintain Barack Obama was not just the worst president in two generations, but the worst in the nation’s entire history. Since time tends to cloud memories, it’s important to stay focused on what Jesus called “fruit” in a person’s life. Let’s respectfully examine the record.

10 reasons Obama was the worst president

While I prayed for President Obama each day and recognized his God-given charismatic gifting and healthy family life, from a biblically informed perspective there are 10 reasons for the unfavorable ranking.

1. Launching what he called his “fundamental transformation of America,” Obama presented himself as an authentic Christian, yet his life revealed a counterfeit convert, bringing reproach to the cause of Christ worldwide. Jesus taught seven distinguishing marks of a genuine Christian, and the former president failed here dramatically. Jesus also said, “Every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit” (Matthew 7:17).

Examining the beliefs, policies and character of Barack Obama reveals a compromising, deceived man not living according to biblical teachings in numerous consequential areas. He led millions to follow his wayward ways and, like all of us, will one day give an account to God.

2. As a candidate, Obama assured Americans of his conviction on the sanctity of marriage as only between a man and a woman, then once elected pivoted to endorse homosexual marriage and said his finest moment of 2015 was celebrating the SCOTUS ruling as he lit up the White House in rainbow colors. He emphatically and unapologetically gave hearty approbation to what Scripture calls “unnatural,” “shameful,” “immoral” and “dishonorable” (Romans 1:24-32).

3. Upon election, he became a staunch proponent and defender of both the dismemberment of unborn babies in abortion plus endorsed taxpayer support for Planned Parenthood, which executes nearly 900 children daily. He pronounced “God bless you!” on Planned Parenthood at their convention, shocking the sensibilities of tens of millions of pro-life Americans.

4. He pledged to bring us out of the recession and reduce the national debt one-half by the time he ended his first term in office but instead allowed it to double from $10 trillion to $20 trillion by his lack of leadership on spending, entitlements and waste. Forty-seven percent of America’s debt was accumulated during his eight years in office as he aligned with the Democratic Party in fostering a permanent underclass of dependent people who would vote its way.

5. He promised affordable health care for everyone and promoted it with what has been called the biggest lie of the decade: “You can keep your doctor, and you’ll save $2,500 yearly!” As foretold, premiums and deductibles skyrocketed as Obamacare imploded, revealing it wasn’t affordable but a debacle driving us toward socialized medicine.

6. He jeopardized national security by refusing to identify or even mention radical Islamic jihadism as the world’s greatest threat, describing the ISIS as a “JV team” that was “being contained,” while the jihadists laughed and advanced their terrorism worldwide. He irresponsibly cut strategic missile defense programs now being restored in light of North Korea’s defiant nuclear threat. In 2015 former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared in disgust that Obama “is the greatest threat to national security ever in the Oval Office.”

7. Obama repeatedly acted in a lawless fashion regarding drug enforcement, illegal immigration and religious liberty issues, setting an appalling example replicated in cities throughout America. His repeated uncalled-for, insensitive remarks regarding police officers engendered suspicion and disrespect for law enforcement and encouraged left-wing radicals, even those in political office, to act accordingly in defiance of the rule of law.

8. His aggressive advocacy of the LGBTQ agenda brought devastation to the future of the traditional family as he endorsed gay marriage, promoted transgenderism in schools, undermined the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrated the homosexual lifestyle by affirming people “coming out” and appointed unprecedented numbers of gay proponents to government and military positions. His policy instructing the military to recruit transgenders is only one example of his initiatives promoting what’s been labeled the “gayification” of the U.S. Armed Forces.

9. He refused to heed the counsel of our military experts regarding withdrawal timetables and strategic initiatives in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, which led to the slaughter of tens of thousands of people, destruction of holy sites that can never be restored and created a vacuum that birthed ISIS, in addition to engendering the catastrophic refugee crisis.

I still remember a “60 Minutes” report featuring a Christian leader in Iraq tearfully saying, “The United States walked away, and now ISIS is a cancer that has come to kill and destroy. It’s a cleansing of Christianity!” Former President Barack Obama is responsible for the carnage and destruction.

10. He alienated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly and jeopardized the future of Israel, one of our strongest allies, in recklessly granting billions to Iran with the empty assurance they would not proceed in developing the nuclear weapon they continue to build to “wipe Israel off the map.” Thank God our current president has rectified the situation and restored the relationship with Israel.

Here’s the deal: In spite of a fawning liberal media and “progressives” committed to Obama’s socialist and secularist “fundamental transformation” of America, millions of patriotic Americans have recognized the astronomical consequences of Obama’s leadership from a Christian perspective. Loving God, our families and this great nation, we’ve consecrated ourselves to pray for our current political leaders and ask God to continue intervening, as He obviously has, extending mercy on America. Only a true, heaven-sent spiritual awakening can turn things around so we regain lost ground and recapture the “city on a hill” vision upon which this nation was originally established.