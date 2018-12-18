18 ICE detainees died under Obama, but no investigation

(Daily Caller) The Trump White House finds itself under scrutiny for the death of a seven-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who was taken into custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but 18 previous migrant deaths during the Obama years went nearly ignored by the administration’s critics in Congress.

“Does the administration take responsibility for a parent taking a child on a trek through Mexico to get to this country? No,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said to a reporter who asked if the administration took responsibility for the child’s death.

In July 2016, Human Rights Watch condemned the Obama administration for 18 migrants who died while in the custody of USCBP, claiming that seven or more of the 18 died as the result of the agency’s “substandard” and “inappropriate” care for migrants at detention centers. The detainees who died then were between 24 and 49 years old.